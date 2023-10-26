FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defence case

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attends as FBI agent Marc Troiano testifies as Bankman-Fried faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at federal court in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

FBI agent Marc Troiano testifies during a trial as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at federal court in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.

After the prosecution rested its case, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied a defence request to acquit Bankman-Fried before the case goes to the jury. Cohen argued that prosecutors had not set forth"viable legal theories" of wire fraud, which prosecutor Nicolas Roos disputed. headtopics.com

That would include any testimony about the involvement of FTX lawyers in structuring loans from Alameda to FTX executives, which prosecutors have said was a key way the defendant and others took funds from unwitting customers.

Legal experts have said Bankman-Fried has little to lose by bucking conventional wisdom and testifying, given weeks of testimony against him by insiders painting an unflattering portrait of his character. headtopics.com

The defence could argue that Rolle's account undercuts prosecution testimony from Gary Wang, FTX's former chief technology officer, that Bankman-Fried told him he transferred assets to the Bahamas because"they seemed more likely to let him stay in control of the company, compared to the US".

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense caseNEW YORK: Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off their case at his fraud trial on Thursday (Oct 26) following 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former colleagues at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said he directed them to divert customer funds to his hedge fund and lie to investors... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried will testify at criminal trial, lawyer saysNEW YORK : FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defense at his criminal fraud trial, defense lawyer Mark Cohen said during a telephone hearing on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried might risk testifying in criminal trial, experts saySam Bankman-Fried has little to lose by bucking conventional wisdom and taking the stand at his criminal fraud trial, following weeks of testimony that he stole billions of dollars from unwitting customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Read more ⮕

Bankman-Fried to testify in fraud trial after ex-colleagues turned on himNEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defence at his criminal fraud trial, after his closest associates blamed the former billionaire for the collapse last November of his now Read more ⮕

'Rocking the SG lepak style': Fan spots Sam Smith at Orchard Road in singlet and shortsWhen in Rome, do as the Romans do. British pop star Sam Smith took the adage to heart when they were spotted walking down Orchard Road wearing a truly local outfit. A video uploaded by TikTok user Skyler26remy yesterday (Oct 25) shows Sam, 31, in a black singlet and black shorts — the polar opposite of their concert outfits which... Read more ⮕

Commentary: The United States is more normal and less exceptional than you thinkAmerica sees vital interests in every corner of the globe - but it acts otherwise in practice, says the Lowy Institute’s International Security Program's Sam Roggeveen. Read more ⮕