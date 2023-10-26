FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense case

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attends as FBI agent Marc Troiano testifies as Bankman-Fried faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at federal court in New York City, on Oct 26, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. (Photo: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

For Bankman-Fried, taking the stand is a risky move that would give prosecutors the chance to cross-examine the 31-year-old former billionaire about testimony from former close colleagues that he directed them to commit crimes. headtopics.com

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison. Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried used the misappropriated funds to prop up his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments, and donate more than US$100 million to US political campaigns.

That would include any testimony about the involvement of FTX lawyers in structuring loans from Alameda to FTX executives, which prosecutors have said was a key way the defendant and others took funds from unwitting customers. headtopics.com

Prosecutors may ask Bankman-Fried on cross-examination about why he did not disclose Alameda's privileges to FTX customers or equity investors, and why he posted on social media in the midst of a wave of customer withdrawals last November that FTX was"fine" when he knew it was short billions of dollars in funds.

