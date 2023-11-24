Envoys to Decide on Rules for UN-Overseen Emissions Market

Envoys representing more than 190 nations are set to decide on rules for a new UN-overseen emissions market that offers investors greater certainty. DUBAI – Climate negotiators at COP28 may bolster carbon trading when they decide on rules for a new United Nations-overseen emissions market that can lower the cost of fighting global warming.

In Dubai, envoys representing more than 190 nations are set to discuss standards for credits that allow their holders to compensate for pollution at home by investing in projects elsewhere to cut emissions or remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The UN-sponsored programme aims to ensure high quality credits within an internationally agreed framework, offering investors greater certainty amid concerns that some existing voluntary projects do little or nothing to curb climate change. “At COP28, regulators can help create demand by embracing acceptable quality standards that give voluntary buyers confidence,” said Mr Benedikt von Butler, portfolio manager at Evolution Environmental Asset Managemen





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As COP28 nears, green energy transition is not going fast enough, says industry expertWith less than two months until COP28, the United Nations’ annual conference on climate change, all signs point to a losing battle to curb global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Pope Francis says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday (Nov 1) said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on Nov 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming. It will be the first time a pope has attended a COP meeting in person since the process began in 1995.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28CAIRO: Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests - a balancing act experts warn could derail action at COP28

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

askST: What is COP28, and why is it an important conference?A crucial part of COP28 will be Global Stocktake, where countries will assess the progress of their climate actions. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Stage set for conflict at COP28 with mixed response to outcome of key climate talksBENGALURU: Tense negotiations at the final meeting on a climate-related loss and damages fund — an international fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet — ended on Saturday (Nov 4) i

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »