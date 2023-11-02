The government body said the three new nodes will help drive innovation collaboration, bringing the global network of EnterpriseSG to 21 cities. Singapore tech startups can now explore opportunities, seek business partners, and develop new solutions that cater to the market needs, said Emily Liew, EnterpriseSG’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer.

To date, EnterpriseSG and its partners backed over 500 tech firms through its GIA acceleration programme, which benefitted nearly 700 participants....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine.

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024

Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Key industries to drive IPO market growth in 20241. Clifford Capital appoints UOB banker as group CFOSingapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Melbourne City boss Vidosic dumped after two games of A-League seasonMELBOURNE : Melbourne City manager Rado Vidosic has been sacked two games into the A-League season and replaced by Aurelio Vidmar.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Is Singapore rushing to stay ahead in digital asset hub race with spate of new licences?At least 5 firms received nods from the Singapore regulator in a span of two weeks last month. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Feeling unwanted and invisible: Postnatal depression on the rise in SingaporeMore hospitals and polyclinics are offering early screening and support for the condition. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Salaries of middle-income earners in Singapore grew fastest among workers over the past decade: MASSINGAPORE - Salary growth among middle-income workers here outpaced that of other income groups between 2011 and 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕