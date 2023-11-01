Melbourne City boss Vidosic dumped after two games of A-League season

City, the sister club of Premier League giants Manchester City, were thrashed 6-0 by Adelaide United on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat in their season-opener against cross-town rivals Western United."During his five years at the Club, Vidosic has been an integral part of on-field success, winning silverware with the Youth, Women’s and most recently Men’s teams," City said in a statement.

Vidmar, who coached the national Socceroos team for one match in 2013 as a caretaker, returns to his first head coaching role in the domestic league since a stormy stint with Adelaide in 2007-2010. The 56-year-old is renowned in Australian soccer for an infamous tirade in the wake of a 4-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory in 2008/09 semi-finals in which he blamed the result on club politics and lashed out at the entire city of Adelaide.

Vidmar held onto his job and managed to take Adelaide into the 2009 Grand Final against Victory where they lost the title-decider 1-0.

