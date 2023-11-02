CLI and Pruksa Holding invest in wellness and healthcare real estate in SEA

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024

Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Key industries to drive IPO market growth in 20241. Clifford Capital appoints UOB banker as group CFOSingapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Key industries to drive IPO market growth in 20241. Clifford Capital appoints UOB banker as group CFO

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: CapitaLand, Thai developer launch up to $730 million healthcare-related fundSINGAPORE : Singapore-based real estate firm CapitaLand Investment and Thai property developer Pruksa Holding said they have set up an up to S$1 billion ($730.4 million) wellness and healthcare-related real estate fund targeting Southeast Asia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: More riders holding on to their motorcycles as COE premiums stay highRising premiums have pushed up the prices of new and used motorcycles Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: CapitaLand, Thai developer launch up to $730 million healthcare-related fundSINGAPORE : Singapore-based real estate firm CapitaLand Investment and Thai property developer Pruksa Holding said they have set up an up to S$1 billion ($730.4 million) wellness and healthcare-related real estate fund targeting Southeast Asia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Singapore nabs US' spot as largest investor in APAC real estatepstrongInvestors injected almost US$8.5b into APAC real estate./strong/p pInvestors in a href="https://sbr.com.sg/energy-offshore/news/sembcorp-inks-deal-power-stt-gdcs-data-centres-in-sg"Singapore/a injected over $11.6b into Asia-Pacific, surpassing the US' position as top source of APAC real estate investments for the first time.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: More deals expected in Singapore real estate in 2024: reportpstrongSingapore remains to have a more unique selling point as a haven./strong/p pSavills' recent research found that a href="https://sbr.com.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕