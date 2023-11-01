CPF Board warns of e-mail scam requesting employee wage information

A CPF Board spokesperson said on Wednesday evening that it was alerted to the scam earlier that day, and that it had received reports of 12 cases so far. The scam e-mail, which mimics CPF Board’s authorised e-mail address in the sender description, is sent to employers with the subject: “Reminder: Requirement to declare wage information”.In an announcement posted on Facebook, the board said: “The e-mail was not sent by CPF Board. Please do not open the attachment and delete the e-mail immediately.”

It added that its system had not been compromised, and advised the public to review and update their e-mail security settings to block malicious or spoofed e-mails, or seek assistance from their email service provider.Insurance being considered for CPF savings lost to scams; 9 recent cases involving $124k in lossesSingapore

