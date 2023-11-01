G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge

That compares to September, where three major developed central banks delivered a last-gasp set of rate hikes, which took 2023 the year-to-date tally for G10 central banks to a total of 1,150 bps across 36 hikes.

"The higher yields may be doing some of the tightening work for the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and a pause from central bankers to monitor the impact of previous hikes on the economy is increasingly likely," said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer at M&G Investments.

Meanwhile, diverging rate trajectories continued to be on display in emerging economies where 12 out of the 18 central banks in the Reuters sample held meetings in October. "Cuts are returning swiftly because the hiking cycle was arguably too fast and too furious for some," said credit strategist Barnaby Martin at BofA Securities, adding emerging markets had last seen rate cuts akin to the current ones during the summer of 2020 when policy makers battled the fallout from the COVID-19 rout.

Central banks in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia and Czech Republic did not meet in October.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indonesia October inflation inches up to 2.56%, within central bank targetJAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up to 2.56 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday (Nov 1), roughly in line with expectations and safely within the central bank's target range for 2023. A Reuters poll of economists had expected the consumer price index to have risen 2.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show OctoberSwiss club Basel's season has gone from bad to worse since it began in July, and with no goals scored in October, they were unable to announce a goal of the month winner on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China's new home prices rise for second month in October: SurveyBEIJING: China's new home prices rose for a second straight month in October, private-sector data showed on Wednesday (Nov 1), but analysts say more supportive measures will be needed in major cities to sustain the recovery. Prices rose 0.07 per cent on average month-on-month, widening an increase of 0.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China factory activity unexpectedly shrinks in October, dents recovery momentumBEIJING: China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday (Oct 31), underlining the challenge facing policymakers trying to engineer a durable economic recovery.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Pakistan central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 22%Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Monday, as expected, and forecast inflation would ease in the months ahead after a sharp jump last month.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Chelsea offer free travel to fans for Christmas Eve fixture at WolvesLONDON : Chelsea supporters travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Premier League fixture on Christmas Eve will be offered free transport to and from the game, the London club said on Monday.The match was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but has been moved to Dec.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕