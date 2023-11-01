Terengganu woman run over by car, stabbed 15 times over business dispute

Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan, Terengganu’s police chief, said the victim was a government pensioner from the Kuala Berang town. Her body was found at around 4am by a security guard at the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, Bernama reported.

Witnesses said the woman was run over by a car. A 35-year-old woman then approached her and stabbed her at least 15 times. “Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the… suspect (a seamstress) drove somewhere to discuss business matters,” Datuk Mazli said, as quoted by Bernama.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to alight the vehicle before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz,” he said.Woman in moving car crushed to death by fallen tree in KL

Bernama reported that the police arrested the suspect at her home in Wakaf Tapai, near Marang, at about 11am on Wednesday.“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said Mr Mazli.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 3 people injured after Malaysian shopping mall ceiling crashesKUALA LUMPUR: Three people were injured after a ceiling at Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya collapsed on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon, amid strong winds and heavy rain in the area.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: ‘A dream for film-makers’: New documentary traces the reach of 1MDB fugitive Jho LowMan On The Run's director says no financial scandal has been as outlandish as the Malaysian saga. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Malaysia issues guidelines to schools for Palestine Solidarity Week after toy gun rowKUALA LUMPUR — With the Palestine Solidarity Week in full swing, Malaysia's Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has released a list o

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese dronesThe U.S. House of Representatives' China committee will introduce a bill to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Selected merchants can access multiple QR code payment schemes with one sign-up under MAS trialThe trial kicks off on Wednesday and will last till Nov 30. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕