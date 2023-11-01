Close shave: Jamie Chua claims her Birkin almost got stolen in Paris

Jamie and her boyfriend Terence Koh visited the city to celebrate Terence's birthday, and they documented the trip in a YouTube video on Saturday (Oct 28)."She pretended that she didn't speak English. She was seated next to us and she kept looking at Jamie and she was fidgeting," Terence recounted, adding that the woman asked Jamie what she should order in French.

Despite wanting food recommendations, Terence shared that the woman didn't order anything for almost an hour.Later on, the couple left the restaurant for a moment, which was a move that could have gone very wrong.He explained that a friend of theirs who was still in the restaurant noticed that when Terence and Jamie had left, the woman had gotten up to pay and there was no one guarding Jamie's bag.

"Obviously, because there were just too many people in the restaurant looking at and she just couldn't just take the bag and leave. But that was a very close shave.""So remember guys, in Paris, be very aware of your surroundings and your belongings, okay? That's a good lesson for you."

In the comments, a shocked netizen asked Jamie why she had left her bag unattended in the restaurant. She also said that it wasn't even safe to leave a cheap Uniqlo bag lying around in Paris or London, let alone, a pricey Hermes.They also said that when travelling to Europe, one must "always be on guard".Apart from admiring art work at the Gardens of the Petit Palais, they also had some memorable meals at Jardin d'Hive and Akabeko Restaurant.

