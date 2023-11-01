Five highlights to look out for at the new Science Centre

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new centre, at the site located next to Chinese Garden MRT station.1. Larger children’s gallery The new KidsSTOP, which will be more than twice its current size, will feature hands-on, interactive exhibits that encourage exploration for young children.

The centre will also work with partners on exhibitions and programmes for parents to encourage their children’s exploration of educational activities.The fire tornado will be featured more prominently at its new home at the Outdoor Amphitheatre. PHOTO: SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

Visitors will get to enjoy scenic views of Jurong Lake and its surrounding gardens through large windows of the new building from the rooftop gardens, or as they stroll along the 30-metre wide outdoor activity plaza linking Chinese Garden MRT station to the Jurong Lake promenade.

Members of the public will be able to interact with science exhibits along nature trails. The Science Centre will also work with other agencies like National Parks Board and nature groups to develop learning trails and programmes.

Exhibitions will feature themes like food security and showcase sustainability-focused research and innovations by local institutions.Among the specialised labs at the new Science Centre is the Eco-Lab, where students can conduct experiments in a garden environment. PHOTO: SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

