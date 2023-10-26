Britney Spears amazed she didn't kill herself during harsh conservatorship

Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, April12, 2018.Britney Spears is amazed she didn't kill herself while bound under the harsh terms of her conservatorship.

She says in her book: "How had I managed not to kill myself in that place? Almost anyone else in my situation would have.Britney claims she was forced to stay in the mental health facility when a doctor diagnosed her as "demented", adding in her tell-all autobiography: "My father said if I didn't go, then I'd have to go to court."I honestly felt like they were trying to kill me. They kept me locked up against my will for months.

Britney revealed: "Charlie worked out every day, taking pre-workout supplements and a whole bunch of vitamins. He shared his nutrition research with me and started giving me energy supplements. Britney believed Charlie's regime was "a good thing" for her health, but claims her dad "started to think that had a problem with those energy supplements, even though they were over-the-counter, not prescription".Britney said she spent a month at a rehab facility in Malibu, California, where she was surrounded by a lot of "serious" drug abusers. headtopics.com

She added in her book: "When I got out, I started doing shows again in Vegas like nothing had happened.

