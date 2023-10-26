Singdollar cheques: Banks to charge S$0.75 to S$3

SINGAPORE: Singaporean banks to charge S$0.75 to S$3 starting Nov 1 for issuing Singapore Dollar (SGD)-denominated cheques. This decision will affect individual and corporate customers and is part of an effort to adapt to the digital age and cover rising cheque-processing costs,The fee structure for these SGD-denominated cheques will range from S$0.

The fee structure for these SGD-denominated cheques will range from S$0.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) initially announced this move in July. The decision to impose these charges for issuing SGD-denominated cheques is a response to the increasing costs of cheque processing and the declining use of cheques. headtopics.com

MAS and ABS have highlighted that the average cost of clearing a cheque has risen significantly, from S$0.10 in 2016 to S$0.40 in 2021. If cheque volumes continue to fall, as anticipated, by another 70%, these costs are expected to surge to between S$2 and S$6 by 2025. Most banks have been subsidizing these costs, but due to the projected increase, they can no longer do so.

To address these challenges, seven banks are taking the lead by introducing these new fees, with other banks expected to follow suit by Jul 1, 2024. In addition to fees for cheque issuance, depositors will also face charges for cheque deposits in the future. However, most banks have not disclosed specific details about these deposit charges. UOB, Maybank, and DBS have mentioned that cheque deposits will remain free for at least six months after Nov 1, 2023, thanks to government agencies and organisations’ increasing adoption of alternative payment methods such as PayNow. headtopics.com

