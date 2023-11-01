Australian towns endure night of ‘shocking’ bush fires

Firefighters toiled through the night to repel bushfires on the border between the two states, while more than 50 houses have now been razed by a separate blaze on Queensland’s Western Downs – one of Australia’s most vital food bowls.

Aerial fire service footage showed cars fleeing as a fire front swept towards Wallangarra on Tuesday evening, a rural town of about 500 people that is about three hours’ drive south from Queensland’s capital Brisbane.

About 30 firefighters were flown from Sydney on Tuesday afternoon to reinforce crews protecting the northern NSW town of Tenterfield, which was surrounded by a ring of seven “dangerous” bushfires. The service said it was using helicopters to search for damaged properties in the hard-to-reach hinterland, while heavy machinery dug containment lines during the reprieve.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.