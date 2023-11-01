Changi Airport T2 reopens fully with 4-storey waterfall display, new garden

Every half-hour, a four-minute musical show will be screened at The Wonderfall across its 892-tile screen, with original music composed by Canadian pianist Jean-Michel Blais, CAG said. Like a skylight, the digital sky emulates daylight and meteorological conditions in real time through integration with the airport weather system. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

In terms of handling capacity, T2 is now the largest of the airport’s four terminals after undergoing 3½ years of engineering and expansion works. The expansion has added more than 21,000 sq m - the size of about three football fields - to T2.

The terminal’s northern wing started serving passengers on Sept 28 in advance of its full reopening on Nov 1. Also new to the terminal is Lotte Duty-Free Wines and Spirits – equipped with a robot bartender and a liquor-tasting lounge – in the transit area. In the departure hall, Australian artisanal cafe Jones The Grocer has a deli-style food counter on its ground level, with a bar and restaurant slated to open later in 2023 on its second level.

Looking ahead, Mr Teo spoke about the importance of capturing the region’s growth in air travel, citing the resumption of work onEmbark on a fun playtime adventure at the 2 Bears Hideout in transit. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

