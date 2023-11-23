Albanian hawker reluctantly shutters Bukit Timah stall to upgrade to restaurant

Sometimes, for good change to happen, we have to let go of the old. That's what Albanian hawker, Klevis, had to do after he upgraded from a small hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre to an intimate restaurant near Ridgewood Condominium. Last Thursday (Nov 16) was the last day for his beloved hawker stall, Hapiha, which has been at Beauty World Food Centre since August 2021. 'Today brings a mix of emotions as we say goodbye to Beauty World Centre.

This chapter has been filled with laughter, shared meals, and cherished moments. We're immensely grateful for the support you've shown us here,' he wrote. Over the years, as more people got to know about Hapiha, there have been requests for menu items that the hawker stall could not sell. 'Many of our customers ask for different Mediterranean dishes or to have food with wine, which is not possible to do in a hawker setting as hawkers are not allowed wine licences,' Klevis told AsiaOne in an interview





