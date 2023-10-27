Seller rakes in whopping 200% profit from sale of $4.3m leasehold condo in Bukit Timah

A four-bedroom unit at The Arcadia changed hands for $4.28 million on Oct 13, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority records.seller raked in a cool $2.9 million in profitThe sale of the 3,735 sq ft unit on the fifth floor is the third The Arcadia property sold this year.But this latest transaction which yielded the seller 200 per cent in capital gains is the most profitable, according to EdgeProp.

It surpasses the previous gain of $700,000 netted by the seller of a 3,757 sq ft unit that changed hands for $4.3 million in February. The seller had bought the unit in June 2018 for $3.6 million. The 99-year leasehold condo, built in 1979, is located in District 11, and comprises three 10-storey blocks housing 164 units.

It is within two kilometres of schools such as Raffles Girls Primary School, Nanyang Girls' High School and Hwa Chong Institution.A penthouse at Goodwood Residence in Bukit Timah wasThe sale of a 603 sq ft unit at Arena Residences in Geylang changed hands for $1.3 million on Oct 10, making it a headtopics.com

