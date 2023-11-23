ComLink+ Programme Helps Needy Families Build Self-Reliance

Needy families in Singapore are being taught how to become self-reliant and escape poverty through the enhanced Community Link (ComLink) programme called ComLink+. This scheme is not a step towards welfarism, but rather focuses on helping families build self-reliance.





Singapore to provide additional aid to lower-income familiesThe Singapore government will provide additional aid to lower-income families through the ComLink+ initiative. This enhanced version of the existing ComLink program offers coordinated support to low-income families with young children living in HDB rental flats.

