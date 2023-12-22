Vote to Increase Aid to Palestinian Territories

A vote will be held on a resolution to increase aid to Palestinian territories. Ahead of this Friday’s anticipated Security Council vote on a resolution to provide supplies to the Palestinian territory but not to demand a truce, the UN cautioned that the Israel-Hamas conflict was driving Gaza closer to starvation. Separate diplomatic attempts were also underway to bring the conflict to a new halt.

The UN Security Council has been imprisoned in deliberations over a resolution that would increase relief deliveries as the situation in the region worsens. “Urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities,” is what the most recent draft, which AFP saw, asks for. It is scheduled for a vote on Friday. Israel, supported by the United States, an ally, has objected to the word “ceasefire.” There will not be a truce in Gaza until Hamas is “eliminated,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Wednesday





