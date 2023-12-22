UN Security Council delays vote on Hamas-Israel war resolution

New York (AFP) - The UN Security Council once again pushed back a vote for a much-delayed resolution on the war between Hamas and Israel. The postponement to Friday came even as the United States, which has opposed a number of proposals during the resolution's drafting, said it was ready to support it in its current form.
The war in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said, a new reflection of the staggering cost of Israel’s military offensive as pressure grows to scale it back. The figure amounts to nearly 1% of the territory’s population before the start of the war, which has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people and levelled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave. Gaza’s Health Ministry said it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors. It said 53,320 Palestinians have been wounded
