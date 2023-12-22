UN Security Council delays vote on Hamas-Israel war resolution

New York (AFP) - The UN Security Council once again pushed back a vote for a much-delayed resolution on the war between Hamas and Israel. The postponement to Friday came even as the United States, which has opposed a number of proposals during the resolution's drafting, said it was ready to support it in its current form.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said, a new reflection of the staggering cost of Israel’s military offensive as pressure grows to scale it back. The figure amounts to nearly 1% of the territory’s population before the start of the war, which has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people and levelled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave. Gaza’s Health Ministry said it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors. It said 53,320 Palestinians have been wounded





UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backs Gaza ceasefire, puts pressure on Israel and USFollowing the lead of the stalled Security Council, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a non-binding resolution on Tuesday

Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truceScores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

Tears and tight restrictions in Gaza protest at COP28Teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel bombardment of Gaza at the UN climate talks.

Hamas, 12 Rehineyi Serbest Bıraktı ve İsrail 30 Filistinli Mahkumu Serbest BıraktıHamas, İsrail ile Gazze savaşındaki altı günlük ateşkesin beşinci gününde, 12 daha fazla rehineyi serbest bıraktı ve İsrail 30 Filistinli mahkumu serbest bıraktı.

Israel orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

