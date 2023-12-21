Amazon Veteran Tapped to Boost Blue Origin Against SpaceX

An Amazon veteran tapped by Jeff Bezos to lead Blue Origin aims to pull from the e-commerce giant's speedy manufacturing playbook to give the space company's rocket launch and moon lander business a badly needed boost against Elon Musk's SpaceX. Top priorities for Dave Limp, who led Amazon's (AMZN.

O) lucrative devices unit, include accelerating development of Blue Origin's long-delayed New Glenn rocket and production of its powerful BE-4 engine, according to two employees who attended the new CEO's company-wide meeting this month. Drawing comparisons with Amazon's customer-centric sales ethos, Limp stressed the importance of meeting schedule deadlines, said the employees, who asked not to be identified discussing the internal meeting. Limp also suggested placing greater focus on integrating software and artificial intelligence in manufacturing. Blue Origin declined to make Limp available for an interview and did not respond to questions for comment. On his first day on the job on Dec. 4, Limp said on a LinkedIn post that he was "excited to get started





