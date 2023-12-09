Palestinian President Abbas calls for end to war in Gaza, international peace conference

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and an international peace conference to work out a lasting political solution leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state. In an interview with Reuters at his office in Ramallah, Abbas, 87, said the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in general had reached an alarming stage that requires an international conference and guarantees by world powers.
Besides Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, he said Israeli forces have intensified their attacks everywhere in the occupied West Bank over the past year with settlers escalating violence against Palestinian towns. He reiterated his longstanding position in favour of negotiation rather than armed resistance to end the longstanding occupation. "I am with peaceful resistance
