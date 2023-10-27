LHC summons Punjab IG 'in person' on Khadija Shah's contempt of court petition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Friday summoned Punjab IG in person on Khadija Shah's contempt of court petition against police.

after expressing his dissatisfaction over the report presented by the Lahore CCPO on the arrest of Khadija Shah. “Your report is unsatisfactory. The Punjab IG must appear in the court on the next hearing,” Justice Najafi observed.

Khadija had filed a contempt of court petition against her nomination in a third case pertaining to May 9 arson. The CCPO said in his report that the IG informed police about two cases registered against the petitioner. The public prosecutor added that more evidence against Khadijah Shah surfaced later. headtopics.com

Earlier, the CCPO said in his written reply that the permission to interrogate Khadija Shah was obtained from a Lahore anti-terrorism court. Khadija Shah's counsel submitted that the anti-terrorism court had sent her on judicial remand till today in the third case.

