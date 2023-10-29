HEAD TOPICS

Jorge Martin triumphs in thrilling Thailand MotoGP race

SAMAATV

Jorge Martin of Spain claimed a thrilling victory in the Thailand MotoGP race on Sunday, narrowing the gap between him and Francesco Bagnaia to just 13 points in the world championship standings.

خبریں ذریعہ

SAMAATV

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:SAMAATV »

Pakistan beat New Zealand to top Sultan of Johor Cup tablePakistan's national hockey team, known as the 'Men in Green,' secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shoaib Akhtar’s Thoughts on Pakistan vs. South Africa MatchFormer speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the national cricket team for their composure during South Africa's thrilling victory مزید پڑھ ⮕

Dean Phillips, Democrat from Minnesota, challenges Biden in 2024 raceThe millionaire businessman and gelato company co-founder announced his bid in a one-minute video مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mike Pence: Former US Vice President withdraws from 2024 presidential raceHe made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Australia on course for semi-finals after tense victory over New ZealandTravis Head's blazing century outshone Rachin Ravindra's valiant 116, guiding Australia to a thrilling five-run victory over New Zealand in the 27th match of the ICC World Cup at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shoaib Akhtar’s Thoughts on Pakistan vs. South Africa MatchFormer speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the national cricket team for their composure during South Africa's thrilling victory مزید پڑھ ⮕