Jorge Martin triumphs in thrilling Thailand MotoGP race

Pakistan beat New Zealand to top Sultan of Johor Cup tablePakistan's national hockey team, known as the 'Men in Green,' secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shoaib Akhtar’s Thoughts on Pakistan vs. South Africa MatchFormer speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the national cricket team for their composure during South Africa's thrilling victory مزید پڑھ ⮕

Dean Phillips, Democrat from Minnesota, challenges Biden in 2024 raceThe millionaire businessman and gelato company co-founder announced his bid in a one-minute video مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mike Pence: Former US Vice President withdraws from 2024 presidential raceHe made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Australia on course for semi-finals after tense victory over New ZealandTravis Head's blazing century outshone Rachin Ravindra's valiant 116, guiding Australia to a thrilling five-run victory over New Zealand in the 27th match of the ICC World Cup at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shoaib Akhtar’s Thoughts on Pakistan vs. South Africa MatchFormer speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the national cricket team for their composure during South Africa's thrilling victory مزید پڑھ ⮕