Mike Pence: Former US Vice President withdraws from 2024 presidential race

(Web Desk) - Former US Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, saying "this is not my time"."We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets," he wrote in a statement.

Mr Pence is the first major Republican candidate to suspend his campaign in a race led by former President Donald Trump.The former vice president's campaign had also racked up large amounts of debt, with Mr Pence ending September owing $621,000 (£512,038) and having only US$1.2m (£989,446) in the bank - significantly less than other Republican rivals.

"I am leaving this campaign, but I will never leave the fight for conservative values," he wrote in a statement addressed to his supporters. The 64-year-old lost the support of many Republican voters when he publicly broke with Mr Trump over the 6 January Capitol riot in 2021, and when he presided over the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election results in Congress. headtopics.com

Mr Trump admonished Mr Pence for lacking "courage" when he refused to overturn the Democratic leader's election victory. Some rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the halls of Congress in 2021, and since then many Trump loyalists have viewed him as a traitor.

The former vice-president said in March that Mr Trump's encouragement of the rioters had "endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day".Gaza under blackout as Israel moves to 'next stage' of war on HamasPitched battle between JI activists, police in IslamabadAt UNGA, Pakistan calls for an end to war, killings in Gaza headtopics.com

Dean Phillips, Democrat from Minnesota, challenges Biden in 2024 raceThe millionaire businessman and gelato company co-founder announced his bid in a one-minute video مزید پڑھ ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Dies: President Alvi Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Li KeqiangPresident Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his condolence on the death of former Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang. In his post on social media platform X the President said, Pakistan today lost a great friend who was a strong advocate and supporter of Pak-China economic and strategic relations. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Asif Zardari optimistic PPP will form next government in centerKARACHI: Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Asif Zardari said PPP will form next government in the centre. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shehbaz sees Nawaz Sharif’s return changed country’s political landscape.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return had changed the country’s political landscape. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ملک میں عام انتخابات 28 جنوری 2024 کو کرانے کی تجویزاسلام آباد : ملک میں عام انتخابات 28 جنوری 2024 کو کرانےکی تجویز سامنے آگئی تاہم پولنگ کیلئے اتوار کا دن مقرر کرنے پر مشاورت جاری ہے۔ مزید پڑھ ⮕

ملک میں عام انتخابات 28 جنوری 2024 کو کرانے کی تجویزاسلام آباد : ملک میں عام انتخابات 28 جنوری 2024 کو کرانےکی تجویز سامنے آگئی تاہم پولنگ کیلئے اتوار کا دن مقرر کرنے پر مشاورت جاری ہے۔ مزید پڑھ ⮕