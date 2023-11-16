India thrashes New Zealand to qualify for ICC Men's World Cup 2023 final

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - India on Wednesday thrashed New Zealand by 70 runs to become the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. New Zealand required something special to chase down 398 in semi-final at Mumbai stadium, and got off to a strong start as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra went on the attack in the powerplay. But Mohammad Shami made the breakthrough once again for India, having Conway caught behind for 13.

And Shami was at it again to send Ravindra back to the dugout, with the youngster also departing for 13. But a big partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson gave the Black Caps hope of pulling off a record chase, with Mitchell scoring a battling century and captain Williamson hitting 69 to set the platform for his team. After Williamson's dismissal, Kiwis lost Tom Latham's wicket in quick session. Glenn Philipps fell for 41 while Mitchell dismissed for 134 by Shami, diminishing the Blackcaps' hopes for qualifying for the final round of the tournament. The Kiwis bundled out for 327 in 49th ove

