India looking iPhone hacking objection by opposition politicians

Vaishnaw, in a statement to the newspaper on Thursday, confirmed that the investigation had been initiated by CERT-In, the computer emergency response team based in New Delhi. He mentioned that “Apple confirmed it has received the notice for investigation.”
According to a political aide to Vaishnaw and two officials in the federal home ministry, all concerns related to cybersecurity raised by the politicians are under thorough scrutiny.This recent development came after Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of attempting to hack the mobile phones of opposition politicians.
Some lawmakers had shared screenshots on social media showing a notification that quoted Apple as warning: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”Even a senior minister from Modi’s government reported receiving a similar notification on his phone.
Apple clarified that it did not attribute these threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker and noted that it’s possible that some of these notifications could be false alarms, or that some attacks may go undetected.
India faced allegations of using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to conduct surveillance on numerous journalists, activists, and politicians, including Rahul Gandhi in 2021. The government has refrained from responding to inquiries about whether India or any of its state agencies had acquired Pegasus spyware for surveillance purposes.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕