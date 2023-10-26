England shock to Maxwell blitz: Five from five at Cricket World Cup

NEW DELHI (AFP) – The ongoing Cricket World Cup has thrown up some shock results, huge totals and incredible performances in its three weeks of action.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 80 in his team's 284 to give their world-class spin attack including Rashid Khan enough to defend against a faltering opposition. But Afghanistan remained hungry for more and took down former champions Pakistan eight days later in Chennai by eight wickets.

England suffered another setback on Thursday when an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka pushed them to the brink of elimination with four defeats in five matches.South Africa posted the World Cup's highest ever total of 428 in their first match against Sri Lanka and looked unbeatable after two games but then ran into a spirited Netherlands. headtopics.com

This was Netherlands' second win over the Proteas inside a year after they beat them in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide. The wicketkeeper-batsman will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup and he has starred in a run-filled tournament where the Proteas have posted 300-plus totals in four of their five outings.

Former skipper Kohli is just one century away from equalling compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. India captain Rohit Sharma has also been among the runs and scored a record seventh World Cup century earlier in the tournament to go past Tendulkar's previous record of six.Glenn Maxwell stole David Warner's thunder in Australia's third straight win as the swashbuckling batsman scored the fastest World Cup century in just 40 balls to pulverise the Netherlands. headtopics.com

