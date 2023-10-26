Cricket World Cup: England win toss, opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

In 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka.

In overall ODIs, these two teams have played 78 matches, with England winning 38, Sri Lanka winning 36, and 3 ending in No Result, while 1 match was tied.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live scoreEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: de Kock shines as Proteas posts a mammoth target of 383 for BangladeshAfter winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: de Kock shines as Proteas posts a mammoth target of 383 for BangladeshAfter winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England To Face Sri Lanka TodayDefending Champions England will face Sri Lanka in the 25th match of ICC Cricket World Cup Match in Bengaluru today. Both England and Sri Lanka have only managed a single victory each in their first four matches in the ongoing competition. Match will begin at 1:30 Pakistan standard time as PTV Sports HD will televise the match live. مزید پڑھ ⮕