Adult Prisoners' Education: Program Starts In District Jail Mandi Bahauddin

Adult education classes have been started in District Jail Mandi Bahauddin with the support of National Commission For Human Development to educate the illiterate prisoners.

The opening ceremony was organized in the District Jail, in which District Police Officer was the Chief Guest. Mehr Umar Daraz Jhauri, District Education Officer, District Officer Literacy and other Government Officials participated in the event.

Experienced teachers will teach 25 prisoners in both classes separately. More than 200 illiterate prisoners inside the jail will be educated.

