PIA Privatization: Total Loss Of Nat'l Flag Carrier Reaches Rs. 712.8 Billion

Privatization of Pakistan International Airlines is inevitable.Pakistan International Airlines is listed on the top of loss-making entities.The financial loss of just running PIA is Rs 156 billion. This amount has to be paid by the government of Pakistan in any case.According to a conservative estimate, PIA is incurring a financial loss of Rs 50 crore per day to continue its operations.

We have examples of Habib Bank, United Bank, Cement Sector and Telecom Sector which have become profitable after privatisation.It is time for the Government to speed up the process of privatization of PIA to save the country from further losses.

