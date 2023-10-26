Bugti says illegal foreigners to be shifted to 'centers' after Nov 1 deadline

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the plan to expel illegal aliens has been completed and they will be shifted to centers in respective provinces, upon completion of the Nov 1 deadline.

Bugti addressing a press conference said that illegal foreigners' families—children and women—will be treated with utmost respect.Bugti said after Nov 1, the arrested persons will be kept in the centers. He also announced that returnees could carry a maximum of Rs50,000 with them.Sarfraz Bugti said illegal properties will also be confiscated of illegal foreigners including illegal Afghan refugees and announced action will also be taken against Pakistanis who provide facilities to illegal.

No Extension In Deadline For Repatriation: Holding Centers To Be Set Up For Illegal Resident After DeadlineCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said the holding centers will be established for those illegally residing in Pakistan after the expiry of deadline set for repatriation of illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bugti says deportation drive doesn't target ethnic Afghans, rules out deadline extensionBugti says deportation drive doesn't target ethnic Afghans, rules out deadline extension مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal citizens in Pakistan to be kept in holding centers after Nov 1Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the illegal citizens in Pakistan will be kept in holding centers after November 1. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Interior minister Sarfraz Bugti unveils final plan for illegal foreigners' evacuationTo evacuate such foreigners the temporary camps have been setup مزید پڑھ ⮕

Drive against illegal immigrants not targeted at any particular nationality: BugtiInterior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti says ultimatum for voluntary repatriation of foreign nationals staying illegally in Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕

Afghan Journalists Meet Solangi, Pakistan To Ensure Legal Entry Of All Foreigners: MinisterMinister For Information And Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Pakistan as a responsible state will ensure that all foreigners enter the country legally. مزید پڑھ ⮕