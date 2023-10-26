Xiaomi 13T Series captures beauty of Bacolod’s Masskara Festival

Bacolod’s Masskara Festival is a celebration that Filipinos should experience at least once in their lifetime.

The annual fiesta is known locally and internationally for its showcase of vibrant smiling masks, which gave Bacolod the moniker “City of Smiles.” For this year’s Masskara Festival, Xiaomi gave fans and media guests an awesome experience to rediscover the vibrancy of Bacolod during its recent Xiaomi 13T Series Photowalk from October 20 to 22, 2023.They were able to explore popular sites in Bacolod and got to watch the lively Street Dance Competition and Street Party happening during the festival.

These were the ideal locations to take artistic shots and vlogs in full vibrance using the Xiaomi 13T, equipped with a 50MP rear camera that can shoot photos and videos for up to 2160p resolution. Its 20MP front camera is equally impressive as it captures high-definition photos and 1080p resolution videos. headtopics.com

Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset and a 5000mAh battery, users can maximize the Xiaomi 13T’s pro-level camera features and browse apps smoothly wherever they go. Bacolod’s Masskara Festival left fond memories for everyone who experienced it over the weekend. Xiaomi fans and guests also have a lot of photos and videos to look back at from the immersive Xiaomi 13T Series photowalk.

Shop for the Xiaomi 13T starting at P26,999 and Xiaomi 13T Pro starting at P37,999 via Xiaomi's online stores on

