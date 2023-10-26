Bejino bags another bronze at Asian Para Games

Bejino clocked 5:44.31 in the 400 meters freestyle S6, behind Chinese swimmers Tang Qian and Luo Jinbiao, who won gold and silver respectively.Tang clocked 5:08.21, which is a new Asian Para Games record in the category, while Luo clocked 5:10.23.

This is the fourth medal for the Philippine para swimming team in Hangzhou as Ernie Gawilan contributed a gold in the men's 400-meter freestyle S7 and a bronze in men's 200M individual medley SM7 while Bejino earlier bagged a bronze in the men's 100M freestyle S6.As of this posting, the Philippines has 4 golds, 3 silvers and 5 bronzes in the Asian Para Games medal tally. The Games will end on Saturday, October 28.

