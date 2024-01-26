US antitrust regulator probes Microsoft, Google, and Amazon investments in AI startups

A top US antitrust regulator is investigating investments made by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic. The move aims to ensure regulatory oversight keeps up with developments in AI and prevents major players from monopolizing the field. The concern is that generative AI requires significant computing power, which big tech companies possess.





