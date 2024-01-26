HEAD TOPICS

US antitrust regulator probes Microsoft, Google, and Amazon investments in AI startups

The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating investments made by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic. The move aims to prevent monopolization of the AI field by major tech companies.

A top US antitrust regulator is investigating investments made by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic. The move aims to ensure regulatory oversight keeps up with developments in AI and prevents major players from monopolizing the field. The concern is that generative AI requires significant computing power, which big tech companies possess.

