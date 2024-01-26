PCSO Denies Manipulating Result of 6/49 Grand Lotto Draw

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) denies manipulating the result of a recent 6/49 Grand Lotto draw. Senator Raffy Tulfo presided over the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement's investigation into the integrity of the lotto games.





