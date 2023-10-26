UP beats Adamson in UAAP 86

THE University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons got back on the winning track with a 77-51 victory over the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, to open the second round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on a high note at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. The Fighting Maroons pulled away from the Falcons with a 23-9 secon-quarter salvo to establish a 20-point lead at the half, 40-20.

One thing that Coach Gold emphasized even from the start of the season is to always keep pounding, which means we just continue to build yung mga gusto namin maimprove,” said Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon.Soaring Falcon Jerom Lastimosa made his return from injury on Wednesday. However, his return was cut short after hitting knees with Gerry Abadiano while attempting a behind-the-back dribble with 5:19 left in the third period as Lastimosa was helped to the dugout.

