Malilong: Better a dog for mayor than Rama?

Last year, while obviously still giddy from their victory in the just concluded elections, some people close to Mayor Michael Rama proclaimed that he and former Mayor Tomas Osmeña were headed towards a reconciliation and form one of the most formidable coalitions yet in the history of Cebu politics. “It’s bound to happen,” someone smugly told me.

To Rama’s claim that he considered Osmeña as his mentor, the BOPK head retorted that his student never learned as all his projects were failures.But the unkindest shot of all came in response to a question about his political plans. No, he had no more plans of running for mayor, but will he support Rama? “I’d rather vote for my dog,” he declared, “because my dog doesn’t steal.” Spell i-n-s-u-l-t.And there went the vaunted and greatest political coalition ever in the Queen City of the South.

