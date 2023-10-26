No. 1 Wembanyama scores 15 in debut, Spurs fall to Mavericks

THE Victor Wembanyama era is underway in San Antonio.Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, PH time, Oct. 26, 2023) and made an immediate splash.“He’s going to be amazing, he already is,” Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic said. “The size obviously (stands out), like everybody talks. The way he moves for (7-foot-3), he moves incredible. He moves like a point guard almost. It’s pretty amazing to see.”The No.

Those are easy buckets. Those are gimmes. We need those. So, it’s an adjustment to say it like that. You know what I’m saying? Every day you don’t have a 7-4 player running down, running down the wing, being able to post stuff and get easy catches, and stuff like that. We got to see them. We’ve got to take advantage of it. So, like I said, first game, it is what it is. We’re going to learn.”Wembanyama played pro basketball in France before being drafted.

