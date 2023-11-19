Ukrainian Army Pushes Russian Forces Back from Dnipro River

The Ukrainian army has pushed Russian forces back from the banks of Dnipro river, marking a significant advance for Kyiv's forces. Ukrainian and Russian forces have been stationed on opposite sides of the river for over a year. Ukraine has made multiple attempts to cross and hold positions on the Russian-controlled side, with a successful breakthrough reported last week. The army spokesperson did not provide details on the number of troops or equipment on the eastern side of the river.





