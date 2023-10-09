US Challenge to Raise $200 Million for Methane Emissions Exceeded at COP28

A US challenge to raise at least $200 million to tackle global-warming methane gas emissions will be exceeded at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai that begin later this month, a senior State Department official said Friday. Non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gases contribute to more than half of the climate change the planet is currently undergoing, but receive far less attention.

In April, President Joe Biden invited other countries to join the United States in a "Methane Finance Sprint" with a goal of raising $200 million to assist developing countries, and the goal will be exceeded thanks to contributions from the US and other countries, the official said. More than 150 nations have now signed up to the Global Methane Pledge, which was launched in 2021 and seeks to reduce global methane emissions at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030, in order to eliminate 0.2 degrees Celsius of warming by 205





