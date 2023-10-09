180 families impacted by magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Mindanao

Investigators are examining the location where Danny and Jane Ginung were caught under debris from a concrete fence damaged by the earthquake on Nov. 17, 2023. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 180 families have been impacted by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Mindanao. A total of 1,509 individuals have been affected in Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, and Sarangani. Eight people have been reported dead and 13 injured.

The numbers are yet to be verified. Sarangani has four fatalities, while South Cotabato and Davao Occidental have three and one, respectively. The NDRRMC also reported that 12 roads were affected by the tremor, with three being impassable in SOCCSKSARGEN





