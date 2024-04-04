Taiwan Struck by Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake

On April 3, 2024, Taiwan was struck by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, causing significant damage to infrastructure. This event occurred almost 25 years after the devastating Chichi earthquake in 1999. Although fewer lives were lost in the recent earthquake, the impact on infrastructure was similar.

Tsunami warning canceled after 7.4-magnitude earthquake in TaiwanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center canceled the tsunami warning issued after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hualien County in Taiwan. No significant sea level disturbances were recorded, and authorities reported no injuries or deaths. People near coastal areas were advised to remain vigilant.

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued in the Philippines, JapanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issues a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits TaipeiTAIPEI — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, on Wednesday morning, the Taiwan central weather administration said.

Government to assist Pinoys affected by Taiwan quakeThe government will immediately assist Filipinos affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Taiwan, President Marcos said yesterday as he expressed sympathy for the people of Taiwan.

