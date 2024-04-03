Tsunami warning canceled after 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

Upon further evaluation, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) canceled the tsunami warning it issued Wednesday morning when a 7.4-magnitude tremor jolted Hualien County in Taiwan. "Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since 07:58 AM up until this cancellation," Phivolcs said in its latest bulletin as of 10:33 a.m.

"With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event. This will be the final tsunami information issued for this event," the state seismic agency added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center released a similar announcement, saying the tsunami threat from a major earthquake in Taiwan "has now passed." Authorities in Taipei said no injuries or deaths had been reported so far, but people near coastal areas were advised to stay aler

