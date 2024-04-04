Three Filipinos injured in Taiwan earthquake

Three Filipinos suffered minor injuries following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday morning, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said Thursday. In an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, Cacdac said one of the Filipinos suffered minor head injury, another had hand injury, and another fainted during the earthquake. 'All of them are okay, minor ang kanilang natamong injuries. 'Yung dalawa nakalabas na sa ospital,' Cacdac said.

(They are all okay as they sustained only minor injuries. The two have already been discharged from the hospital.) He said only the one who fainted remains confined at the hospital. 'Pero stable siya (but the patient is stable),' Cacdac said, adding the patient will be discharged from the hospital 'in due time.' Taiwan's fire department said the number of injured persons had reached 1,038, and put the total number of missing at 48, including 42 hotel worker

