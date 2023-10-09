Star Wars actors Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto cancel appearance at Manila Pop Culture Convention

Organizers for the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) announced that 'Star Wars' actors Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto will no longer be attending the convention's 2023 edition. ManiPopCon organizers released a statement just days before the event was set to hold from November 17 to 19 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay that Swallow and Inosanto are unable to attend because of 'unforeseen developments.

' Organizers assured individuals who purchased meet and greet tickets would be fully refunded

