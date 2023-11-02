'One Piece' star Mackenyu to hold 1st Manila fan meet this November

Titled "Closer to You: Fun Fan Meet," Mackenyu will hold his fan meeting on November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Before his fan meeting, Mackenyu will grace the ManiPopCon, which will be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

Mackenyu Arata, who plays the role of Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix live action series "One Piece," will be holding a fan meeting in Manila.

