Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital in search operation

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday, November 15, and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm over the fate of thousands of civilians trapped inside. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli forces, who say Hamas fighters have the 'beating heart' of their operations in a headquarters in tunnels beneath it, which Hamas denies.
Philippines Headlines
Israeli Military Raids Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days with global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza.
Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas Battle. Hundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza's largest hospital on Monday, as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound.
