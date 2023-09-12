Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital in search operation

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday, November 15, and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm over the fate of thousands of civilians trapped inside. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli forces, who say Hamas fighters have the 'beating heart' of their operations in a headquarters in tunnels beneath it, which Hamas denies.

