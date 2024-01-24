San Miguel Takes Game 1 Against Ginebra in PBA Commissioner's Cup Semifinals

San Miguel draws first blood against Ginebra in the opener of their semifinal showdown. San Miguel survived a thriller against Ginebra with a 92-90 escape in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semifinals.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.