San Miguel Takes Game 1 Against Ginebra in PBA Commissioner's Cup Semifinals

San Miguel edges out Ginebra with a 92-90 victory in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

San Miguel draws first blood against Ginebra in the opener of their semifinal showdown. San Miguel survived a thriller against Ginebra with a 92-90 escape in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semifinals.

