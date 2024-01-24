Required Number of Signatures Reached for Charter Change through People's Initiative

ALBAY 2nd District Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente 'Joey' Salceda on Wednesday said that the required number of signatures to allow Charter change (Cha-cha) through a people's initiative has been reached.The 1987 Constitution permits citizens to propose amendments to the charter by means of a petition of at least 12 percent of registered voters, of which every legislative district is represented by a minimum of 3 percent of registered voters therein.

ON CHARTER CHANGE Lawyer Evaristo Gana, Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia, and National Lead Convenor of People's Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action Noel Oñate discuss Peoples Initiative at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTOSalceda said in a radio interview that the number of signatures has reached 12.1 percent.'Well, it is just being finalized... and, of course, the request for validation by the Comelec (Commission on Elections) is the necessary next step,' he sai





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Enough people signed for Cha-chaALBAY 2nd District Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente 'Joey' Salceda on Wednesday said that the required number of signatures to allow Charter change (Cha-cha) through a people's initiative has been reached. The 1987 Constitution permits citizens to propose amendments to the charter by means of a petition of at least 12 percent of registered voters, of which every legislative district is represented by a minimum of 3 percent of registered voters therein. Salceda said in a radio interview that the number of signatures has reached 12.1 percent. THE Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Israeli Embassy in Manila confirmed the death of Cydrick Garin, a Filipino reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, during a massive explosion in Gaza on January 22

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Organizers of people's initiative to continue Charter change effortsDespite congressional support for a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution, organizers of a controversial people’s initiative said they will continue their own efforts to push Charter change.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Progressive and Church Organizations Oppose Charter Change in the PhilippinesVarious progressive and church organizations express their opposition to the plan of changing the Philippines' constitution through the people's initiative. They argue that charter change only benefits politicians and that the signature campaign for people's initiative has no legal or moral basis.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Challenges in Charter Change through People's InitiativeThe House of Representatives is attempting Charter change through People's Initiative, but faces challenges due to previous failed attempts and stringent requirements imposed by the Supreme Court.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter: A Greenwashing InstrumentThe recently concluded COP28 climate summit introduced an agreement called the 'Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter.' This agreement, primarily focusing on methane reduction, has been criticized for being a greenwashing instrument by the oil and gas industry. Despite the hype, it falls short of actual decarbonization efforts.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Allegations of Mobilization Funds for Charter Change InitiativeAlbay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman alleges that some mayors in his province received mobilization funds for a people's initiative for charter change.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »